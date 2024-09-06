Students from the Communications Specialist College Doncaster visit Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

STUDENTS received hands-on experience of potential careers and roles within the NHS after they were invited to visit a hospitals trust.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four students from the Communications Specialist College Doncaster – which offers bespoke college courses to learners working towards Level 3 vocational qualifications – along with supporting staff members, visited several departments at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The day was arranged in collaboration with the vocational education team at DBTH and the college to give the learners, who are currently undertaking a business administration course, a chance to see health professionals in action and demonstrate the opportunities available within health and care when they leave education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students participated in the two-hour visit to three administrative-based departments at Doncaster Royal Infirmary – the post room, procurement department and the education centre – where they communicated with different DBTH staff in the respective departments about their roles and responsibilities and their career journey.

They were then given an in-depth guided tour of the working areas and hands-on opportunities to engage in various aspects of the roles, allowing them to apply knowledge gained on their course to a real-life setting.

Chief people officer Zoe Lintin said: “As a trust, DBTH has offered numerous opportunities to the Communications Specialist College, including work experience placements.

“We value our relationships with our local communities and are committed to providing fair and equal opportunities for everyone.

“It was fabulous to have the students at the Trust to witness the opportunities we offer here, and we can’t wait to see what collaborations we will work on in the future.”