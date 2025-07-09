Students on track to wow passengers with 'captivating' rail artwork

IN THE FRAME: Graphic design student Macy Beddows in front of her design at the launch event

CHUFFING brilliant!

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forty young artists from Rotherham College have created posters inspired by iconic adverts that are set to be seen by tens of thousands of train passengers over the next year.

The eye-catching posters – which promote nearby Yorkshire destinations like Scarborough, Hull, Bridlington, and Filey – are on display at Rotherham Central Station which is used by more than 500,000 people a year and run by Northern, which funded the artwork project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students were asked to come up with a fresh take on the British Railways adverts first produced in the 1930s as part of Railway 200 – the nationwide celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway.

ART T-RAIL: Tracy Gelder, lecturer in graphic design, and Richard Lyon, curriculum team leader at Rotherham College

Students from East Riding College, New College Pontefract, Keighley College and Burnley College also created posters for their local stations.

Richard Lyon, curriculum team leader at Rotherham College, said: “Working on this exciting live brief with Northern has been such a valuable and positive experience.

“Our train journey to the Yorkshire coast enabled students to take great photos to inspire their ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It also took their experience beyond the classroom, developing their independence and confidence in using the rail network.

“Having the posters displayed at train stations across the county has generated a great level of energy and excitement and enables us to show off our student's talent and creativity to a large audience.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “The posters these young artists have produced are brilliant and we would like to thank them for all their hard work.

“We asked them to come up with captivating designs and they have surpassed our expectations.

“The students should be incredibly proud of this display.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new works have replaced the creations previously displayed in poster cases across Rotherham train station platforms last year.

Young students from Rotherham College had created their unique views of the town with scenes of the local area including Rotherham Minster, Clifton Park Museum, the Cenotaph, Catcliffe Glass Cone, and Keppel's Column.

The creations were on display last year and were described by Kerry Peters from Northern as “a wonderful welcome for everyone using the railway.”