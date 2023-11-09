Students mark Armistice Day with large art display
The 39 large poppies are displayed on the railings outside Wath Academy to depict the 39 alumni who died during World War II, with the names of the fallen listed on large banners.
Representatives from the Royal British Legion will also be attending remembrance assemblies with every year group, this year focusing on ‘Women at War’.
Year 7 students have written a remembrance message on a poppy tag which will be made into a large art display.
Liam Ransome, principal at Wath Academy in Sandygate, said: “We have been honoured to welcome the Royal British Legion into school.
“Our students will all be taking part in a special event on Friday morning, this will include a two-minute silence, a live performance of The Last Post and a poetry reading.
“It is important that we take the time in school to reflect on the past and mark this Act of Remembrance together.”