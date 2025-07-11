Students' 'invaluable' feedback to improve hospital care

Students get involved at DRI

CHILDREN from Doncaster Deaf School took on the role of inspectors during a special visit to a hospital where they offered their unique insights into the paediatric services provided on-site.

The visit to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, organised by Katie Simpson, paediatric planned care matron at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, saw four Key Stage 2 pupils tour the Children’s Observation Unit and Children’s Ward.

The group were encouraged to evaluate how welcoming, safe, and inclusive the environment felt from a child’s perspective – particularly for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Katie was inspired by Walsall Manor Hospitals Little Voices project, which she first encountered at the Patient Experience Network National Awards.

After learning about the programme, she reached out to Walsall’s team, who generously shared their resources and methodology.

Katie said: “While reaching out to schools, I started to think about improving our SEND provisions.

“It made me ask how would deaf or hard-of-hearing children experience our wards and what do we need to improve?”

She then collaborated with Doncaster Deaf School, which offered resources to help DBTH better support communication with deaf children and families.

During their visit, the children gave feedback on key aspects of patient care including how friendly the environment was, whether they felt safe, and if they believed the ward would listen to and involve them in decisions.

Katie added: “This type of feedback is invaluable.

“It helps us understand what really matters to our young patients, especially those with specific communication needs.

“Their voices will directly shape how we evolve our services.”

Plans are now in place to invite older students from the school’s Year 11 cohort to review areas serving young adults, helping to ensure smoother transitions to adult care services.

Dr Kelly Mackenzie, consultant in public health at DBTH, said: “This is a fantastic initiative ensuring our children's and young people's voices are being heard.

“It is particularly important for groups who we know face more challenges accessing our services, so we can understand how to better support them.

“This in turn helps us to deliver our ambition of tackling health inequalities.”