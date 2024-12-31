Students don't 'jacket' in when it comes to hospital coat appeal
It is the second year students from Rotherham Opportunities College have supported Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity Coat Rack appeal, which was created to ensure patients discharged from hospital receive suitable warm winter clothing as they make their journey home.
Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Rotherham Opportunities College for their generous donation.
“Their support will make a real difference.
“It’s wonderful to see our community coming together to help those in need.”
College principal Dr Perdita Mouseley said: “Throughout the year, we encourage our students to play active roles in the community, giving them the chance to experience a wide range of activities including volunteering and working with the community.
“This work can play a key role in student development, helping our young people to build confidence and learn new skills.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.