Students don't 'jacket' in when it comes to hospital coat appeal

ROC students with coats

STUDENTS are helping to ensure no patient at Rotherham Hospital goes home cold this winter by contributing 40 coats to a charity appeal.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second year students from Rotherham Opportunities College have supported Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity Coat Rack appeal, which was created to ensure patients discharged from hospital receive suitable warm winter clothing as they make their journey home.

Head of fundraising Rachael Dawes said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Rotherham Opportunities College for their generous donation.

“Their support will make a real difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s wonderful to see our community coming together to help those in need.”

College principal Dr Perdita Mouseley said: “Throughout the year, we encourage our students to play active roles in the community, giving them the chance to experience a wide range of activities including volunteering and working with the community.

“This work can play a key role in student development, helping our young people to build confidence and learn new skills.”