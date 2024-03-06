Students create colourful artwork to welcome rail visitors

FROM museums to the Minster – college students have designed colourful artwork across a range of themes of their home town to welcome passengers arriving at Rotherham train station.
By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Mar 2024, 09:56 GMT
Updated 6th Mar 2024, 12:15 GMT
Some of the college students with their art
Some of the college students with their art

The artwork, which is set to be installed at the station, was created and designed by 16 students at Rotherham College.

Each student spent weeks creating a unique view of the town with scenes of the local area including Rotherham Minster by Abby Heald, who is studying Art And Design.

Meanwhile Fine and Applied Art student Megan France opted for some of the animal attractions associated with Clifton Park Museum such as Nelson the stuffed lion.

One of the artworks which be on display at Rotherham train station
One of the artworks which be on display at Rotherham train station

The works will be displayed in poster cases across Rotherham train station platforms.

Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork will be pride-of-place at the station.

“It is such a wonderful welcome for everyone using the railway.”

