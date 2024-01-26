BIG LAUNCH: The guests at the Magna unveiling

The Boeing-supported Newton South Yorkshire – England’s first Newton Room, a permanent classroom with three simulators – has been installed at the Magna Science Adventure Centre.

It was officially opened by Rotherham MP Sarah Champion, who was joined by representatives from local government, education and community groups including members of the local Sheffield Air Cadet unit, 362 Squadron.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Champion said: “I am delighted to officially unveil the Newton Room at Magna Science Adventure Centre. It is fantastic to have such advanced learning facilities here in Rotherham that will benefit students across South Yorkshire and beyond.”

HAVING A GO: Rotherham MP Sarah Champion

Newton South Yorkshire builds on Boeing’s longstanding presence in the region, which began as co-founders of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in 2001 to help develop advanced manufacturing partnerships in the region. Boeing subsequently opened its first manufacturing site in Europe in 2018 in Sheffield and recently announced a further joint industry and government investment for dedicated aerospace research facilities at the AMRC.

“Nurturing the next generation of scientists, engineers and aviators is not possible without like-minded partners such as Magna Science Centre and First Scandinavia, and we're proud to continue being a conduit for collaborations that help develop vital skills for the future,” said Maria Laine, president of Boeing in the UK, Ireland and Nordic region. “This partnership builds on our long, proud involvement in the South Yorkshire region and reflects our ongoing commitment to the local community.”

The concept originated in Norway, and South Yorkshire is the latest in a network of six Boeing-supported Newton Rooms – developed here n partnership with the non-profit foundation FIRST Scandinavia – which will promote STEM education and innovation in the region and across Europe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The new aviation-themed facility at Magna will help to create new opportunities for visitors to enjoy immersive STEM learning,” said Kevin Tomlinson, CEO of Magna Science Centre. “The success of similar projects across Europe illustrates the important role of the Newton Concept when it comes to inspiring the next generation of engineers, scientists and aviators. It’s a terrific coup for Magna to be chosen as the site of England’s very first Newton Room, and the new facility will enable us to provide new forms of creative learning, which complements and enhances our existing offering.”

Per-Arild Konradsen, CEO of First Scandinavia. said: “I am thrilled to witness the opening of our first Newton Room in England, housed at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in partnership with Boeing. This marks a significant milestone in our mission to inspire the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers around the world. Our collaboration with Boeing continues to underscore our commitment to fostering high-quality STEM education globally. Together, we aim to provide young minds in the South Yorkshire region with an immersive and engaging learning experience, igniting their curiosity and passion for science and technology.”