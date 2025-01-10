Students and sea cadets highlight 'the power of community'

By Jill Theobald
Published 10th Jan 2025, 10:35 GMT
STUDENTS and Sea Cadets came together to spread holiday cheer and show appreciation for a hospice which cares for patients and families all year round.

The students from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy visited St John’s Hospice in Balby to deliver eight hand-crafted hampers filled with tasty treats as a thank you to the hospice team for their dedication.

Meanwhile, Doncaster Sea Cadets contributed by creating and delivering ten care packages for patients and their families the hospice, which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust.

A spokesperson said: “As part of our community engagement, we encourage our cadets to consider how they can positively impact the local community.

Pupils from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, Doncaster.Pupils from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, Doncaster.
Pupils from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, Doncaster.

“This year, we chose to support St John’s Hospice and its incredible work.

“Many of us have experienced loss and deeply value the dedication, support, and service the hospice provides to our community.

“These contributions highlight the power of community and the impact of small acts of kindness, especially during the holiday season.”

