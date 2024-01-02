Strictly star Hamza Yassin picks winner in prize draw in memory of Rotherham artist

WILDLIFE cameraman and TV personality Hamza Yassin picked out the winner in a prize draw in memory of Rotherham artist Pollyanna Pickering.

He was joined by Pollyanna’s daughter Anna-Louise Pickering, who is president of the foundation set up in her mother’s memory.

The small non-profit organisation – established in 2000 – campaigns internationally to prevent the exploitation of wildlife and raises funds to support animal welfare and conservation projects worldwide.

Hamza is known for his role as Ranger Hamza on CBeebies and his work on the likes of Countryfile and Animal Park – before reaching a whole new audience when he won Stricle Come Dancing in 2022.

Anna-Louise said: “Hamza was born in Sudan and moved to Northampton at the age of eight after his parents – both doctors – were invited to work in the UK.

“At 21, he visited a friend in Ardnamurchan, a peninsula on the west coast of Scotland, to photograph stags and loved it so much he relocated there two weeks later. For the first nine months, he lived out of his car, then progressed to staying in holiday homes while he built his photography business and guided tours.

“He loves to share his passion for ornithology and wildlife, and was happy to support the foundation by selecting the winning ticket.”

The foundation has raised £5,000 to build a bat rehabilitation unit at the Harper Asprey Wildlife Hospital, Surrey, through prize draw tickets, donations and sales from an exhibition of Pollyanna’s work.