SBD Apparel is one of the market leaders in strength sport clothing, supports and accessories and is approved by the International Powerlifting Federation.
Founded in 2013 by Ben Banks, the company manufactures and despatches the majority of its high-quality products from its Catcliffe headquarters.
Now in its tenth year, the firm has lifted a regional award after taking the Outstanding Contribution to Employee Health and Wellbeing award at the Sheffield Business Awards.
SBD commercial director William Islip said: “My colleagues and I are delighted SBD has been recognised for this prestigious award.
“The continuous improvement of our employees’ health and wellbeing is a key component in our long-term strategy, and we are delighted the recent enhancements to our market leading people proposition have contributed to us winning this award.”
The event, organised by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, saw hundreds of people gather at the University of Sheffield's Octagon Centre to honour the shortlisted and winning businesses, individuals, collaborators, and not-for-profit organisations across 16 categories.
Karen Mosley, Sheffield Chamber President, said: “Bringing together the Chamber President’s Dinner and the Sheffield Business Awards brought about a bigger and better event than ever before.
“Congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted this year, and of course, our fantastic winners too.
“We’d also like to thank all our judges who took time out of their busy schedules to read applications and to our sponsors who helped make this event happen.”