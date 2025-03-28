Impressive: The artwork takes pedestrians through four seasons

STREET art designs on shopfront shutters are now a familiar feature of Goldthorpe’s High Street, but now a Dearne railway station underpass has been given the same treatment.

The artwork has been created by artist Jayde Bell and has brightened up shopfronts when they are closed and shutters are down.

Her work was so impressive she was called in to give an underpass at Thurnscoe railway station similar treatment.

It was commissioned by Thurnscoe Regeneration, a charity which works to improve the area, that has been working alongside rail operator Northern to make station facilities better.

The underpass had previously had faded paintwork and mosaics, which have been replaced by Jayde’s eye-catching interpretation of the area’s surrounding landscape.

Alison Vint, of Thurnscoe Regeneration, said: “The underpass is a bit of a thoroughfare for the village and it was just looking a bit tired.

“It needed a bit of tender loving care. It’s nice to see it looking so much fresher and we now the residents of Thurnscoe will appreciate the artwork as it shows that people care for the place.

“We want it to be an immersive experience for people, so when they walk through they are taken through the seasons.

“We also want to celebrate the fact we live in a very green and beautiful part of the world.”

Regional director of Northern in Yorkshire, Kerry Peters, said: “We’re hugely grateful to all of the volunteers who worked with us throughout the year to make improvements to their local stations.”