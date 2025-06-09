Strategic Defence Review may boost Rotherham's manufacturing sector

Tech: The Secretary of State for Defence John Healey (left) visiting a new tech company

Rotherham might soon be hosting a manufacturing makeover, thanks to the government’s new Strategic Defence Review (SDR).

The plan commits £68 billion for UK defence, including six new munitions plants, more drones and submarines, and a major push to boost British-based engineering.

That’s positive news for jobs, especially in areas like Rotherham, with a proud heritage of steelwork and specialist manufacturing.

A key figure behind the SDR is John Healey, the Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, now serving as Defence Secretary.

Jobs: Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary John Healey meets businesses, apprentices and students as they host a Defence Careers Fair

While no official site decisions have yet been made, South Yorkshire folk may recall that previous Cabinet ministers have brought significant government investment to their home patches.

Not least David Blunkett, who helped relocate major civil service jobs to Sheffield during his time in government.

There’s hope that Rotherham’s industrial base might similarly benefit from Healey’s influence.

Among the companies potentially in the frame is General Dynamics UK, which maintains a base at Manvers.

Arms: The Secretary of State for Defence John Healey (left) visiting an armaments company

The firm is a key player in delivering Ajax armoured vehicles.

They are mostly produced in South Wales; the Rotherham site forms part of the company’s broader operations and could see an expanded role in logistics or support.

That presence alone keeps Rotherham firmly on the radar as defence spending ramps up.

But it’s not just about the big players.

The true opportunity may lie in the network of small and mid-sized engineering firms across South Yorkshire.

The region is home to over 3,000 advanced manufacturers, employing more than 50,000 people in fields ranging from aerospace to high-precision machining.

Rotherham firms like MTL Advanced in Brinsworth and Vector X-Cel in Templeborough, which took over the former Newburgh Precision operation, already work to demanding specifications and could benefit from future defence work.

Smaller businesses could play a vital role in producing parts, tooling, and components for vehicles, drone platforms, and communications systems.

A recent example is Catcliffe's AML, which created 30 new jobs after securing £2m in regional investment.

If Rotherham firms gain a foothold in MoD contracts, similar job creation could follow.

While most attention is on the promised munitions factories, the Defence Industrial Plan, due later this year, is expected to outline broader opportunities, including supply-chain hubs, maintenance depots, and research centres.

Some of these could be sited in areas like Rotherham, where skilled labour and industrial infrastructure already exist.

There's a note of caution to be drawn.

In an era of rising international tension, strategic defence sites – like arms factories or drone centres – could be seen as targets in a future conflict.

Though the risk remains low, it’s part of the backdrop as Britain arms up in a more uncertain world.

Still, for the people of Rotherham, the bigger picture could be one of opportunity.

With a Defence Secretary who knows the borough inside out, and a skilled local workforce already in place, the SDR could be the start of something big – bringing investment, jobs and new energy to a proud manufacturing heartland.