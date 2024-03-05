PLATINUM: Maltby couple Irene and Derrick Potts celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor and his wife Tracy Taylor.

Derrick and Irene Potts, who live in Grove Court, celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with friends and family, and had a surprise visit from Rotherham Mayor Robert Taylor.

They were showered with gifts, enjoyed an all-day buffet and received a card from the King. The family are also taking the couple away for a long weekend in Chatsworth.

Daughter Lorraine Hayes said: “We tried to personalise it, because what do you get for someone who’s been married for 70 years?”

The couple first met through Derrick’s sister, after he had completed his national service, and have been inseparable since.

Lorraine said: “They’ve done everything together, and I suppose that’s why they have had such a lovely long marriage. They still sit in the house holding hands.”

The couple have lived in Maltby throughout their married life and have four children (Lorraine, 66, Steven Potts, 69, Kathryn Cameron, 63, and Carole Mitchell, 63), as well as four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Derrick (91) worked in the steelworks and then as a pit deputy, and Irene (87) was a dinner lady.

They were also “prolific holidayers” and had many trips abroad as far afield as Australia.

A highlight of their marriage was when their children surprised them on their 60th anniversary.

Lorraine said: “My mum and dad got married in a register office, so my mum never really had a fancy wedding.

“For their 60th anniversary we surprised them with a church wedding. Me and my sister organised the blessing, the party afterwards, all their family and friends came.

“They had absolutely no idea until they actually got to church, they were totally shocked.

“They sent each one of the children a beautiful handwritten card saying how much it meant to them. They still talk about that now.”

And the secret to her parents’ long-lasting marriage: “My dad’s been a massive provider. He’s been a very supportive husband. Everybody tells me ‘your dad is a gentleman’.

“My mum is the strongest woman I’ve ever met. She is very family oriented. She always looked after people, whoever was ill in the family, she looked after them.