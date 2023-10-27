FROM its servants’ quarters to its grand Marble Saloon – TV viewers may be used to seeing the striking architectural features and interiors of Wentworth Woodhouse in period dramas including ITV's Victoria and the BBC’s Gentleman Jack.

Wentworth Woodhouse exterior used as a backdrop in Netflix show Bodies

But most recently it was an exterior area of Rotherham’s Grade I listed Georgian stately home that made it as a 'star' of the small screen.

The area depicted as 'Longharvest Lane' in the Netflix British crime thriller 'Bodies' starring Stephen Graham isn't accessible to the public but was used as a filming location for the series between March and September last year.

A spokesperson for Wentworth Woodhouse said: “We’re delighted to have been featured in this dystopian detective drama, to help support the growth of the northern filming industry.”