Stately home's street 'stars' in hit show
But most recently it was an exterior area of Rotherham’s Grade I listed Georgian stately home that made it as a 'star' of the small screen.
The area depicted as 'Longharvest Lane' in the Netflix British crime thriller 'Bodies' starring Stephen Graham isn't accessible to the public but was used as a filming location for the series between March and September last year.
A spokesperson for Wentworth Woodhouse said: “We’re delighted to have been featured in this dystopian detective drama, to help support the growth of the northern filming industry.”
Bodies is an eight-part series based on the DC Vertigo graphic novel of the same name and premiered on Netflix this month (October).