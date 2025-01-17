State-of-the-art robotic tech 'is the way forward'

Colorectal Robotic Surgery Team pictured with the Da Vinci Surgical XI robot.

“ROBI is the way forward."

That's the verdict of the first patient to undergo an operation via state-of-the-art robotic technology.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Da Vinci Surgical XI robot, named 'Robi Sheldon Alan Surgeonator' – or 'Robi' for short – was introduced last year following Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity's £3.6million

pledge, with support from the Fred and Ann Green Legacy, to bring robotic surgery, as well as the associated training and resources, to the trust.

The aim of Robi was to provide a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery, speed up recovery times, cut the length of patients' hospital stays and help them to return to their normal lives more quickly.

Operated by a surgeon, a camera and robotic arms are inserted inside the patient and controlled from a console using an advanced set of instruments which allows for greater precision than traditional laparoscopic or keyhole open surgery.

Michael Smethurst, a 54-year-old lorry driver, was the first patient to undergo a colorectal operation performed by Robi.

The procedure successfully removed a cancerous tumour from his right colon, along with 17 lymph nodes.

Just two weeks after surgery with Robi at DRI, Michael was walking two miles a day, and by five weeks, he was back to riding his bike on rollers in the garage as well as returning to work on light duties.

"The operation hasn’t left me with any noticeable scarring, and I was walking a day later,” he said. “I’ve also been told that I am less likely to develop a hernia due to the nature of the operation.

"I would absolutely recommend this method of surgery to others in my position – Robi is the way forward."

Miss Victoria Proctor, colorectal consultant and general surgeon, at the trust said: "Michael was our first ever robotic case at DBTH.

“He was discharged home three days after surgery and has made an excellent recovery."

Since Michael's procedure in May 2024, a further 114 patients have undergone robotic surgery at DBTH.

Miss Proctor added: "We look forward to being able to offer robotic surgery and its associated benefits to many more patients in the future.”