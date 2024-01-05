MARKET traders are being encouraged to sign up for a stall – and take their business to a “new level”.

Wombwell Market

As part of ongoing investment in local towns and villages, traders signing up for a stall at the market in Wombwell High Street will be able to apply for a £500 business start-up grant.

The grant, which will be supported by funds secured by the South Area Council, is available to businesses that do not currently operate within Wombwell, while those new to trading will be required to join the National Market Traders’ Federation, and can reclaim the cost via any grant award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wombwell Market is open every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in the High Street, which has benefited from street scene and public realm improvements in the past year, including updated paving, extra seating and new lighting.

The new grants scheme follows the success of a similar initiative for traders signing up at Goldthorpe Market, which encouraged several businesses to take up spots at the town’s new Horse and Groom square.

Kim Cheesmond of Pick n Mix Sweets said trading at Goldthorpe was “the start of something amazing”.

“The grant I received has given me the opportunity to really make a go of my business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve been able to get promotional materials and branded uniforms and I’m in the process of getting a website up and running so I can really get my business out there,” she said.

“You have no idea how much this means to me – being part of something like this really is a new level.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and proud to be able to build my business further.”

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We continue to work towards enhancing our district markets and supporting traders to grow their business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are investing in our high streets and local village centres as part of our Principal Towns programme to provide welcoming places for people to shop, work and visit and ensure everyone can enjoy a safe and pleasant shopping experience.