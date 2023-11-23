A MAJOR international celestial sculpture attracted more than 3,000 visitors when it opened in Rotherham Minster at the weekend.

The Museum of the Moon art installation was launched recently at Rotherham Minster - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Measuring seven metres in diameter, The Museum of the Moon by artist Luke Jerram is a stunning installation featuring detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture, currently suspended at the Minster, represents 5km of the moon’s surface.

The artwork – a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones – has been touring the globe and has already been displayed this year in a number of places including Calais, France, Tokyo, Japan, and Tasmania, Australia.

It has been brought to Rotherham by a partnership between arts organisation Flux Rotherham and Rotherham Minster.

Guests at the opening event were treated to a number of space-related songs including Moon River, Blue Moon, and Moon Shadow performed by Rotherham Minster's Tuesday Singers Choir.

VIP guests in attendance included council leader Chris Read and the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor.

Cllr Taylor said the installation showed how “important cultural and creative events are – they breathe life into our community.”

Helen Jones, Rotherham Flux director creative people and places programme, paid tribute to Rev Sue Armstrong and all the team at Rotherham Minster on their partnership working and thanked them for their “energy, trust, and time.”

The exhibition is on until November 30.