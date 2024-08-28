FINALIST: Jason Marsden, second left, with the team at the Rawmarsh depot

JASON Marsden will have his road skills put to the test as he competes in the Bus Driver of the Year final this weekend.

Driver Jason (second left in the picture) will be representing the Stagecoach Rawmarsh depot in the competition, which is being held in Blackpool on Sunday.

Having already received its new electric buses and celebrated driver Chris Penney’s appearance in last year’s final, the depot will be hoping Jason can repeat his outstanding performance in the regional heats.

The competition consists of a grueling series of tests including a theory examination and an on-road driving course, incorporating precision manoeuvres along a specially registered bus route called Middle Walk, which runs along the Blackpool coastline

The headquarters for the event is the Imperial Hotel, on North Shore, where the theory tests will be held along with an awards ceremony and gala dinner.

On competition day, all entrants are deemed to be working for the fictitious Middle Walk Bus Company and all drivers will have received a copy of that company code of conduct.

The event seeks to simulate a driver’s normal working day. All competitors will have received a personal timetable, which requires them to undertake a breathalyser test, sign in, show their driving licence, which will be free of endorsements, along with their DCPC card and present themselves at the specified times for both the theory and tests.

For three-four hours, BDoY operates the most intensive bus service in the UK. Competitors leave every two minutes on the three mile course, which incorporates manoeuvring exercises followed by a circuit, in normal traffic, along the Promenade and Middle Walk. Drivers are required to stop with precision at a number of bus stops, and marshals will be stationed around the course to judge drivers’ signalling and positioning.

The buses carry passengers (but fares are not charged!) as the competition vehicles may be used by drivers, their families and friends to travel between the Imperial Hotel and the starting point.

Matters such as dress code, reporting times and customer care are also considered.

Penalty points are applied for various infringements including dangerous or careless driving, failure to conform to the Highway Code, failure to follow the designated route, exceeding the maximum speed limit. failure to comply with company regulations and incorrect answers in the theory test.