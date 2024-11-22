Staff waste no time getting involved in firm's fundraising calendar

Staff at KCM Waste Management have stripped off for a calendar to raise funds for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity. Grant Walker of Vidigi Media Services is pictured photographing Mark Cockrell at the recent calendar photoshoot - photo by Kerrie Beddows

STAFF at a waste management firm put their annual date in the diary to ditch the clothes and raise funds for charity.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year staff at KCM Waste Management get involved in one of the Rotherham company's most popular fundraisers - its annual Nearly Naked calendar which sees employees stripping off and posing fora selection of fun images captured around the company’s Ginhouse Lane site.

Back for 2025, this year KCM is raising money for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity as the team bare almost, but not quite, all by the firm's machinery and resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KCM social media and marketing manager Ellie Hickling said: “We are delighted that so many of the team were happy to join us again for another of our fun calendar photo shoots.

Staff at KCM Waste Management have stripped off for a calendar to raise funds for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity. Grant Walker of Vidigi Media Services is pictured photographing staff at the recent calendar photoshoot

“We are proud to be a family-run business with our roots very firmly in the heart of the community we serve and the work we do with our local charities is something we all enjoy.

“Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity raises money to fund the extra special resources, equipment and projects which the NHS cannot afford for patients and families.

“They help to enhance the hospital environment and experience of people receiving NHS care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the funds raised from our Nearly Naked calendar will specifically help their Dementia Appeal, which aims to support elderly and vulnerable patients cared for by the hospital.”

Staff at KCM Waste Management have stripped off for a calendar to raise funds for the Rotherham Hospital and Community Charity. Grant Walker of Vidigi Media Services is pictured photographing staff at the recent calendar photoshoot

The calendar is one of many community initiatives supported by the KCM team which has raised more than £45,000 for charity in the past five years.

The company has donated skips to local organisations, community projects, and residents in need, aiding in waste disposal and clean-up efforts.

Other initiatives include sponsorships of local sports teams and events, donating prizes for raffles and other activities, and hosting litter picks to clean up local parks, streets, and green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also brought waste management education directly to local schools through bin lorry visits, teaching students about the importance of recycling and proper waste disposal, and partnered with local charities to offer Christmas tree collection services.

The KCM Nearly Naked Charity Calendar costs £10 and is available at www.kcmwaste.com/products/2025-charity-calendar/.