Staff assault claims at NHS trusts 'extremely concerning' - solicitor

The use of body-worn cameras in Rotherham's Urgent and Emergency Care Centre have helped lead to successful convictions

ROTHERHAM NHS Foundation Trust has reported the fewest number of staff assault claims in South Yorkshire in the last five years, a new investigation has revealed.

Data obtained by Legal Expert showed NHS trusts across South and West Yorkshire paid a combined total of £573,588 in damages ,settling 64 NHS staff assault claims lodged against them since 2019.

Of the 14 trusts ranked by Legal Expert, Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust placed at number 11 with five claims and incidents.

Elsewhere in South Yorkshire, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust was ranked one spot ahead at position ten, Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust at nine, while Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust was the highest placed in the region at number four.

Staff at TRFT wearing the bodycams shortly after they were introduced

Just behind Sheffield at five was Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust with 14 cases.

According to the new figures, obtained via Freedom of Information requests, RDaSH also reported six claims that were settled with damages plus damages paid totalling £45,749.

Patrick Mallon, a solicitor at Legal Expert – the trading name of law firm JF Law Limited – said of the overall Yorkshire statistics: "These figures are extremely concerning.

“Nobody should have to feel threatened at work – especially hard-working, vital NHS staff.”

Mr Mallon added: “Something must be done to tackle abuse towards NHS staff who are just trying to do their jobs.”

A spokesperson for Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust said: “The safety of our colleagues is paramount.

“We take instances of violence and aggression of all kinds seriously and believe that nobody should feel unsafe while at work.

“We have worked closely with South Yorkshire Police to tackle violence and aggression across our hospital and community services.

“Some measures we have put in place include strengthened warning and banning procedures, along with the use of body-worn cameras in the Urgent and Emergency Care Centre which have helped lead to successful convictions.”

The convictions include an abusive Rotherham man who threatened to kill staff in A&E who was jailed last year after footage was captured on body-worn cameras.

RDaSH declined the Advertiser's request for comment.