Spring statement 'little comfort to businesses' – Chamber CEO

RESPONDING to this week's Chancellor’s Spring statement, Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber said: “The announcement will offer little comfort to businesses.

“Many of our members are facing enormous pressures as a direct result of the decisions taken in Westminster.

“The Chancellor clearly signalled that the property, construction and defence sectors will all play vital roles in re-igniting Britain’s ailing economy, but if these ambitions are to be realised, it must coincide with wholesale reform of Britain’s planning system – something that is unlikely to happen overnight.

“At the same time the Government must do more to safeguard the futures of Britain’s hospitality, leisure and retail sectors.

“In recent weeks we have successfully worked with Barnsley Council to deliver some relief to businesses operating in these sectors.

“I would encourage both the government and other local authorities to follow this example, which is helping to safeguard the future of businesses which play such a vital role in shaping our high streets and town and city centres.

“Any business which employs members of staff are facing spiralling costs when it comes to recruiting and retaining staff.

“Our research suggests a staggering 82 per cent of businesses will be directly impacted by the employer National Insurance increase.

“Many of our members have reported that they are facing the prospect of tens of thousands of pounds being added to their tax bill from next week – which inevitably means job creation plans placed on hold, growth stifled and investment plans curtailed.

“Of course, South Yorkshire isn’t alone in this regard, but with growth in the economy expected to halve during the next 12 months, and the impact of the proposed Employment Rights Bill likely to add further challenges to businesses, the reality is that many business owners will be left to face some difficult and stark choices.”