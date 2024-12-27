'Spreading joy at time it’s needed most'

BeFibre staff are supporting Shiloh Rotherham’s Christmas Box Campaign.

A BROADBAND network provider has teamed up with a Rotherham organisation which works with people who are either homeless or at risk of homelessness to “spread joy and care” this festive season.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BeFibre has continued its support for Shiloh Rotherham’s annual Christmas Box Campaign, an initiative that helps individuals experiencing homelessness.

As part of this year’s partnership, BeFibre provided boxes filled with essential items – such as toiletries, non-perishable food, and winter clothing – for those in need to support the Christmas Box Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, BeFibre staff are also volunteering throughout December to help provide Christmas dinners for Shiloh’s service users, continuing a tradition of hands-on support for the charity's mission.

BeFibre staff are supporting Shiloh Rotherham’s Christmas Box Campaign

Natalie Fowler, go-to-market manager at BeFibre, said: “At BeFibre, we’re passionate about more than just delivering full-fibre broadband.

“Supporting Shiloh Rotherham’s Christmas Box Appeal and volunteering to help provide festive meals allows us to give back to the communities we serve in a meaningful way.

“It’s a privilege to help spread joy and care at a time when it’s needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “BeFibre’s efforts, including donating boxes and volunteering to prepare and serve meals, highlight the importance of local businesses actively participating in community-focused initiatives.

“Through this partnership, BeFibre hopes to inspire others to get involved and support meaningful causes this festive season.”

Shiloh Rotherham was started in the borough in 1992 by two pioneering volunteers before going on to be registered as a charity in 1997.

Based at Station Road in Masbrough, the organisation provides vital support to adults experiencing homelessness, offering them a safe space and practical assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Service users engaging in support can also receive practical help including hot food, clothing, bedding and free internet and computer access.

CEO Sarah Smart said: “We are very grateful for BeFibre’s support of our annual Christmas Box Campaign and the hands-on help they give to our kitchen team preparing Christmas dinners for our guests throughout December to spread a little Christmas cheer.”

She added: “Partnerships like these highlight the importance of local businesses stepping forward and working in collaboration with services like ours to address the needs of their communities.”