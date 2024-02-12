RUCT will host the event aimed at males

Rotherham United Community Trust began its menopause health project last year to “give a voice” to women affected by the condition.

Menopause Support Dance and Chat events are regularly held at venues across the borough.

The trust will hold the information event for males aged 18+ at the Youth Hub at New York Stadium on Wednesday, February 21 from 6pm.

Emma Schofield, health and wellbeing manager, said: “Being able to understand the symptoms women may be experiencing will hopefully help men to better support their wives, partners, mums, daughters, colleagues and staff.

“We are seeing a real shift in women opening up about the menopause and the significant effect it can have on their lives, so it feels right that we support this movement by equipping the males around us with the knowledge and understanding to be able to drive this movement forward.”