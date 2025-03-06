Sport England grant to help Rotherham tackle high levels of inactivity

Herringthorpe Playing Fields

Rotherham is set to receive more than £455,870 for a range of programmes to increase physical activity levels amongst residents.

A report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet states that the borough has one of the highest levels of inactivity in the country, with nearly one in three adults not meeting the recommended levels of physical activity. This lack of movement contributes to serious long-term health conditions, and the new investment aims to tackle these issues directly.

The funding, from Sport England, will focus on areas with the highest levels of inactivity, particularly in deprived communities, to encourage people of all ages to get moving.

The grant will be spent on several key areas that are central to making physical activity more accessible in Rotherham. The council will hire new staff to help lead the initiative, including a programme manager, research and evaluation lead, and a children and young people officer. These roles will ensure the project delivers real and lasting change in the community.

Additionally, the project will work with Voluntary Action Rotherham (Flux) to find new ways to make use of local outdoor and green spaces for physical activity. This approach will ensure people can access movement opportunities close to home.

The grant will also fund the creation of an “Activity Hub,” hosted by Connect Healthcare, which will provide tailored exercise and activity sessions for people with long-term health conditions. This service will help people connect with activities that suit their needs, whether they are condition-specific or more general community-based options.

A marketing and communications plan will raise awareness about the importance of physical activity in Rotherham, making movement a normal part of everyday life for all residents, no matter their age or ability.

The report is seeking approval for the spending of the £455,870 Sport England Place Expansion grant in line with the grant conditions and the development bid proposal outlined.

Sport England invest in sport and physical activity to make it a normal part of life for everyone in England, regardless of who you are.

The report will be presented to cabinet at their next meeting on March 17.