'Splash of colour' with new station mural
Northern has unveiled colourful new artwork, a ‘Welcome to Swinton’ mural created by ArtWorks South Yorkshire, a not-for-profit creative arts organisation helping adults with learning disabilities and autism through creative workshops.
Welcoming passengers to Swinton station at Lime Grove, the mural's unveiling event was attended by Northern, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and station adoption groups Friends of Swinton, Friends of Mexborough, and Friends of Chapeltown.
Kerry Peters, regional director at Northern said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the everyone involved for all their hard work.
“The mural can now be enjoyed by everyone in the community, and it brings a wonderful splash of colour to the station.”
More artwork is currently on display in the waiting room, created by GCSE students in partnership with SYMCA.