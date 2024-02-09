FRATERNITY: Representatives of the charitable evening at Sitwell Park Golf Club

A gala event at Sitwell Park Golf Club was hosted by Rotherham Round Table to mark the UN’s International Day of Human Fraternity.

Entertainment was provided by vocal harmony group Blu Crew and more than £700 was raised for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The groups represented included Rotherham Sitwell Rotary, the Rotary Club of Rotherham, Rotherham Tangent, Bramley and Wickersley Lions and the Feoffees of the Common Lands of Rotherham.

Round Table chairman Ben Chico said: “It was a privilege to welcome fellow charities to come together to discuss how we can best support Rotherham.

“Members of our organisations love helping our town, as well as being part of a friendly network.

“We welcome anyone who is interested to get in touch.”

Round Table is open to men aged between 18 and 45 and meets fortnightly.