Spectacular success for Mexborough community event

In a puff of smoke: Hungry Hippo's team emerged the winners

MEXBOROUGH’S mighty community spirit showed its power on Sunday as almost 900 people turned up for the first ‘Mad Mex’ soapbox derby.

The race event - with five teams competing in a downhill challenge for home-built carts - was organised by the Spirit of Mexborough community group and took place in the grounds of Laurel Academy.

They have sloping grassland ideally suited to the challenge and families turned out in droves for the event, which also featured a bouncy castle, face-painting and other attractions.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones turned up to both enjoy the fun and present medals - which were awarded to all five teams.

Fastest run: But the BODY Carnegie team took second place overall

Each completed two timed runs, with the Hungry Hippo cafe coming out best with an average time of 17.12 seconds per run.

BODY Carnegie, a team supported by many children from Bolton on Dearne came in second at 18.03 seconds - though they also notched up the fastest individual run at 15.24 seconds.

Andy’s Man Club entered and too third slot with 18.93 seconds on average, with the Boy and Barrel pub fourth, at 19.14 seconds and Able Construction, a Mexborough firm, taking a honourable fife at 24.4 seconds - a time which included recovery from a crash on their first attempt.

Mayor Jones said: “As children, we used to make trollies, but these were far better.

Test drive: Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones with Andy's Man Club members and Cllr Bev Chapman

“I am here because it is about seeing communities come together and our youngsters being made part of it.

“It is great that Andy’s Man Club are here, it is a community event, I was invited and I am delighted to be here.”

While glorious weather may have helped swell the crowd, organisers were delighted with the turnout and are already looking towards a follow-up event for next year.

Cllr Bev Chapman, who serves on Spirit of Mexborough, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to bits with how it is has gone, it is beyond my expectations.

“We will definitely be having one next year and it will be bigger and better, now people have seen what we have done and what it is all about,” she said.

Michelle Bee, chair of Spirit of Mexborough, added: “Last October, we decided we wanted to put on some community events and I could cry because I am so happy. The turnout has been amazing.”