Specialist school wants to expand with three new classrooms

A SPECIALIST school which provides education for those with severe and complex needs in Rotherham is looking to expand.

Kelford School, at Oakdale Road, Kimberworth, could see a new steel-framed building go up, to provide space for three classrooms and three sensory rooms, along with store rooms and toilet facilities for both students and staff.

According to planning documents, work on the project started in the summer but has not been completed.

Rotherham Council permission is being sought for the development, which would use part of the school site that previously served as a horticultural area.

Planning documents state: “Kelford School is an all-age specialist school, part of the Nexus Multi Academy Trust, for children and young people with sever and complex needs.

“The school provides education on SEND pupils within the local community.

“The existing site prior to commencement of work was used as a horticultural area for the children with a number of planter beds and and greenhouse.”

The impact on biodiversity is considered as part of the planning process and a report on the site was commissioned retrospectively, after work to clear vegetation had started.

That confirmed that no “irreplaceable” habitats were present on the site, but - because of the proposal for a new building, with hardstanding for playground use outside - it “would be anticipated that it would be infeasible” to satisfy the now-expected ten per cent gain in biodiversity for the site.

It suggests that “consequently, offsetting would be considered a requirement”, meaning biodiversity gains would be made off-site.

A decision on the application will be made later.