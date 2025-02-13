Special Valentines for 'most wonderful couple'

Rose and George Ash celebrating 70 years of marriage in 2024

A “MOST wonderful” couple will be celebrating a special Valentines Day this week at the retirement home where they are popular and well-loved residents.

The romantic day will be Rose and George Ash’s first since celebrating 70 years of marriage in 2024 at Anchor’s Highfield Court retirement housing scheme in Rotherham.

Rose met her future husband for the first time in November 1952 when she was living in Sheffield.

She was introduced by a friend, whilst George was on leave from his national service.

Only a month later, George invited Rose to accompany him to another wedding, where he proposed.

The couple have since had three children, one of whom was born on George's birthday.

Rose said: “The whole thing was a bit of a whirlwind between meeting George and getting married. “My family took to him instantly, in particular my mother.

“When people find out we’ve been together for 70 years they say ‘you get less for murder’ which always makes us chuckle.”

George had a fall in November last year and subsequently spent time in hospital until he was able to return home in January.

A testament to their love for each other, Rose visited her beloved husband in hospital while he was recuperating almost every day.

The Rotherham couple celebrated their 70th anniversary in June last year with relatives and friends joining them at Anchor’s Highfield Court on Fitzwilliam Street in Swinton where the couple has lived for three years and are popular residents.

Rose and George, both aged 91, cut their celebratory cake at a special celebratory party held for them, and were joined at the celebrations by the Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen.

Paying tribute to the happy couple, Carolyn Huggett, manager of Anchor’s Highfield Court, said: “Rose and George are the most wonderful couple.

“They are full of fun, and have both been big Sheffield Wednesday supporters all their lives.

“They join in all Highfield Court’s activities including the games afternoon where George loves his games of pool.” She added: “They are well loved by all of our residents and Anchor colleagues alike.”