A SPORTS all-rounder is in the running for a disability charity’s top award after his Special Olympics triumph.

Dan Hudson at the Special Olympics 2023 with mum Shirley

Dan Hudson, from Rotherham, has been shortlisted by Sense for his achievements this year.

The 27-year-old is autistic, epileptic and has a learning disability, which means he can struggle in busy environments and social settings.

But Dan, who is supported by staff at Sense’s day centre on Coleridge Road, Eastwood, has really excelled in sport – competing in everything from athletics to equestrian events.

This year he travelled to Berlin to compete at bowling in the Special Olympics, supported by proud mum Shirley.

Dan won a medal in every contest he took part in – bronze for his singles event and doubles, with his teammate Mikey, and silver in the team contest.

Shirley said: “It’s fantastic news that Dan has been shortlisted for a Sense Award.

“There were really challenging moments during Dan’s Special Olympics journey – it was a loud, full-on, overwhelming experience for him, and I’m so proud he not only got through the two weeks but did so amazingly well and won three medals.

“Now to hear Dan’s in the running for Sense’s Person of the Year award makes me feel even more proud.”

The Sense Awards – in their 20th year – take place on November 23.

Richard Kramer, the charity’s chief executive, said: “A big well done and congratulations to Dan on being shortlisted for this award.