HEAVY drinkers in Mexborough are to be offered liver-scans as part of a wake-up call to help get their health back on track.

A six week initiative starts next Friday, February 28, operated from The New Surgery, where patients drinking to harmful levels will be able to have a fibroscan, which can assess liver-health.

So far, 65 patients have been identified as drinking above harmful levels - 50 units for men and 35 for women, which are significantly higher than the recommended safe limits.

Further support will then be available to those involved in the project.

The project is being run by The Alcohol Alliance – a partnership of organisations from across Doncaster – which aims is to raise awareness among residents about the units they are drinking, the potential damage it can cause, and the help and support available to assist individuals in either stopping or reducing their drinking habits.

Patients offered the Fibroscan will also have the opportunity to speak with the Alcohol Early Intervention Team run by Aspire Drugs and Alcohol Services—a partnership between Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and The Alcohol and Drugs Service (ADS).

In addition, patients will be offered blood pressure checks, vaccination advice, cancer screening, smoking advice and support for weight management.

The scanner was donated to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by the Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust for use in the hospital and community.

Andy Collins, speaking on behalf of the Alcohol Alliance, said: “We have already had two successful community events where residents could have their livers scanned on the fibroscanner.

“It means we can hopefully catch liver health issues early and help people to take action to get their health back on track. It’s a great initiative allowing residents to take decisions about their health and drinking habits.”

A spokesman for The New Surgery said they were delighted to be taking part in the project.

Anyone wanting information on safer drinking limits or advice around reducing or stopping drinking alcohol can visit the Rethink Your Drink website for a host of useful information https://rethinkyourdrinkdoncaster.co.uk/ or for support from the Alcohol Early Intervention Team call 03000 213900.