'Special' company singled out for recognition
Balliante was singled out in recognition of the company’s growth and expansion plans, both in the UK and US markets.
Compiled by regional business publication, Yorkshire Business Insider, the most exciting companies list highlights 50 businesses that deliver “something special” and features businesses predicted to make their mark on the regional economy during the next 12 months.
Craig Boddy, Balliante’s managing director, was also named by the publication as one of Yorkshire’s top 42 entrepreneurs aged under 42, in recognition of the growth and success the specialist IT provider has enjoyed during the past year.
The success topped off a busy 12 months for Balliante, which saw the business celebrate its fifth anniversary and create two new full-time jobs as well as establish a presence in the US, opening a new office in New York.
Co-founded by Craig and business partner Louis Marcus in 2020, Balliante delivers 24/7 IT support, network infrastructure management, cybersecurity, custom software development, CRM systems, as well as bespoke web design and app development.
In November 2023, the company relocated to Rotherham town centre, transforming Furness House, a historic property built during the American War of Independence, into a state-of-the-art IT Hub.
Craig Boddy said: “The IT sector is incredibly competitive and to see our work recognised in this way is something I feel incredibly proud to have achieved.
“It’s a testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone who has played a part in our growth journey to date.”
