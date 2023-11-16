A “REMARKABLE lady” and war veteran who has laid a wreath every year at the Cenotaph memorial celebrated her 100th birthday on Remembrance Sunday.

Betty with her flowers and card from the King

Betty Eastwood marked her centenary last Sunday, November 12.

Her niece Janet Keyworth said: “My auntie used to drive an ambulance in the war and was based at Wentworth Woodhouse.

“As a military veteran she has laid a wreath every year at the Cenotaph.

“She has also for the last 20 years visited Wingfield Academy to talk about her time in the war with the students there and for her 100th birthday she was presented with some beautiful flowers from Wingfield Academy.

Betty also received a birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark her special occasion.