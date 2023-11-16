Special birthday wishes for 'remarkable veteran'
Betty Eastwood marked her centenary last Sunday, November 12.
Her niece Janet Keyworth said: “My auntie used to drive an ambulance in the war and was based at Wentworth Woodhouse.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“As a military veteran she has laid a wreath every year at the Cenotaph.
“She has also for the last 20 years visited Wingfield Academy to talk about her time in the war with the students there and for her 100th birthday she was presented with some beautiful flowers from Wingfield Academy.
Betty also received a birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark her special occasion.
Janet added: “She is truly a remarkable lady who deserves recognition and to be celebrated – not only for being 100 years old but for her contribution and work during the war.”