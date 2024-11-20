Special awards ceremony honours 'extraordinary dedication' of hospice volunteers
North Anston-based Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice held the long-service awards for volunteers who have supported the charity for between five and 20 years.
The event was led by Rebecca Lund, volunteer services manager, who said: “It is important we recognise the incredible contributions and extraordinary dedication of each volunteer.
“Our awards were presented by Cllr Sheila Cowen, Mayor of Rotherham, who expressed her admiration for the volunteers' tireless efforts in helping to make a difference in the lives of children and families.
“The Mayor also emphasised the central role volunteers play in the hospice’s mission.
“Our chief executive, Heidi Hawkins, and director of income generation and communications Samantha Wood, both delivered speeches that praised the volunteers for their unwavering commitment.
“The event also featured a deeply moving moment when a parent of a child supported by the hospice shared heartfelt thanks, bringing tears and smiles to everyone in attendance.”
