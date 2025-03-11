South Yorkshire’s GP practices ‘veteran friendly'

Dr David Crichton, NHS South Yorkshire chief medical officer is a military veteran himself

NEARLY 90 per cent of GP practices in South Yorkshire have been accredited as ‘veteran-friendly’ by the Royal College of General Practitioners - with the aim to achieve 100 per cent this year.

Eighty-nine per cent of accredited practices in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield are recognised as delivering a “high standard of care to patients who served in the armed forces.”

Set up by the RCGP in conjunction with NHS England and the Office for Veterans' Affairs, its purpose is to encourage more GP practices across the region to sign-up to become ‘Veteran Friendly’.

It is part of a wider government campaign to encourage veterans who may be silently struggling with their health to seek help and let their GP practice know they've served in the Armed Forces and raise awareness of the support available to them.

Common health issues related to former military personnel can include musculoskeletal disorders, pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, mental health problems, drug and alcohol misuse, hearing issues and difficulty making the transition to civilian life, as well as injuries sustained in action.

Dr David Crichton, NHS South Yorkshire chief medical officer – a military veteran himself – said: “Being part of the Veteran Friendly programme allows practices to provide tailored support, ensuring that veterans within our communities receive the care they deserve.

"If you are a veteran or know someone who may benefit from our veteran-friendly services, please do not hesitate to reach out if you need any support for your physical or mental health."