South Yorkshire Police's rural crime fighting earns rave Facebook reviews
Patrolling Maltby, Dinnington, Woodsetts and part of Tickhill, the team deployed both boots on the ground and a “cheeky eye in the sky” – presumably a drone – to spot offenders.
The operation, with colleagues from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, was aimed at blocking cross-border routes used by rural criminals, though it turned out to double as a rolling comedy routine.
It didn’t take long for the action to start, according to their post.
Two bikes and a quad bike on Maltby's old Pit Top were said to be uninsured and unlicensed, and swiftly seized.
The aerial reconnaissance then clocked two more bikes heading straight towards officers.
One was illuminated only by an old torch Gaffer-taped to the front – “novel” according to the team, though they amusingly declined to recommend pit-top riding “by candlelight”.
The other rider claimed his missing number plate had “fallen off” but, in a feat of roadside magic, promptly screwed it back on with the exact same screws that had supposedly vanished earlier. Both bikes were seized.
The evening continued with a damaged farm gate and a van abandoned in Tickhill. At the registered keeper’s address, the team say they were told the vehicle’s antics were the fault of an Alsatian.
The dog “made no comment” – a Facebook line singled out by readers as police comedy gold.
Before officers could head back to base, a headlight-free “little missile” shot towards them.
After running a red light, the rider led police on a tour of Maltby.
The rider "took us on a merry dance, taking in some of the sights or Maltby by night" before apparently tossing his helmet in their direction "like a gift."
Officers "declined" the present – it probably wasn't their size – and continued the pursuit.
The chase ended when the rider tried – and failed – to escape over fields, intercepted by the eye in the sky and “one of our finest land sharks” (jargon for a police dog).
He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, no insurance, drug driving, and other motoring offences.
The public reaction online was overwhelmingly positive – and almost as funny as the police’s own write-up.
“Great job! Whoever writes these posts needs a pay rise,” said one reader. Another chipped in: “Fantastic work, I love the results and the commentary.”
Locals also used the thread to flag other trouble spots. “Get to Brinsworth – any night of the week,” urged one, while another called for more patrols in Kimberworth and Kimberworth Park. A Dinnington resident lamented the loss of the local station.
Some comments were pure applause.
“That’s a great police advert right there,” wrote one. Another added: “We always love to hear about successful land shark deployments...I guess the silent Alsatian had to paws for thought.”
One fan even declared it “5-star reading… cracking post.”
For the officers, it was a night of successful policing. For the public, it was also a free comedy show – proof you can take crime seriously without taking yourself too seriously.