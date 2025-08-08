South Yorkshire Police has asked the National Crime Agency to take on the Independent Office for Police Conduct-directed investigation

SOUTH Yorkshire Police has asked the National Crime Agency to take on the Independent Office for Police Conduct-directed investigation into former officers accused of non-recent sexual abuse in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “The request has been made in joint agreement with the IOPC and is in line with our overarching priority to ensure the victim survivors in this deeply sensitive operation remain at the heart of our actions, and have trust and confidence in the investigation.

“A dedicated team in our Major Crime Unit has been carrying out the investigation under the direction and control of the IOPC, which made the decision on the mode of investigation following a referral from the force.

“The enquiries so far have led to the arrests of three former officers.

“Following extensive engagement between the force and the IOPC, a joint decision was made this week to request the handover. Our formal request was made yesterday and the NCA has accepted this morning (Friday 8 August). The NCA will continue the investigation under the direction of the IOPC.

“We have worked closely with the NCA since the beginning of this investigation.

“The organisation has strong existing relationships with victim survivors, and public trust and confidence in its resourcing, knowledge, skills and abilities, through Operation Stovewood - the investigation into child sexual offences in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.”

Asst Chf Con Hayley Barnett, the gold commander for this operation, said: “Ever since the initial launch of this incredibly sensitive investigation, the victim survivors have steadfastly remained our number one priority. Over many months, I have had conversations at the highest level with the IOPC and the NCA to ensure these courageous women truly remain at the heart of our work, and that the mode of investigation remains appropriate.

“Concerns around the mode of investigation have put the force, and not the victim survivors, at the centre of the narrative, and this fails to align with a truly victim-centred investigation. I am also mindful there is a chance that some victim survivors may be suffering in silence and unwilling to make a report as a result of SYP’s involvement. It is for these reasons, and in mutual agreement with our partners, that I have asked the NCA to take ownership of this operational work.

“Today's force, including the officers and staff who have been directly involved in this investigation, are appalled by the nature of the allegations which have come to light. We have been determined to conduct this complex and extensive work on behalf of the victim survivors with professionalism, integrity and compassion, and this request is in no way a reflection of our confidence in our own abilities, nor those of our workforce, to deliver this.

“However, we are acutely aware that while our culture, our processes and our workforce here at SYP have transformed in the decades since the failings in Rotherham, the harm suffered by the victim survivors remains their reality every single day.

“Victim and wider public trust and confidence are treasured aspects of our policing service, and where past failings have prevented us from securing this, handing over the investigation is, simply, the right thing to do.”

ACC Barnett added: “We assure anybody in South Yorkshire who has suffered sexual abuse that if they choose to report this to us, whether it happened recently or many years ago, we will always be here for you.

“We will listen to you, we will take appropriate action and we will do everything within our powers to make you feel safe and supported.”

"Victim survivors who have suffered sexual abuse in South Yorkshire can report to the force by reporting online or calling us on 101.

“If you feel uncomfortable coming to us directly, you can approach a third party such as the National Crime Agency or a local SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre).

"The SARC in South Yorkshire is called Hackenthorpe Lodge.

“Other reporting options include the IOPC and The Police Anti Corruption and Abuse Reporting Service, led by Crimestoppers.”

Philip Marshall, head of Operation Stovewood, said: “The National Crime Agency will ensure that victims remain at the heart of this investigation, as we continue the extensive work that South Yorkshire Police has begun.

“Though our investigation will be independent of South Yorkshire Police, we will work closely with the force and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure that victims receive the best service and support as the investigation is transferred to us.

“I encourage any further victims, or anyone with information that might help our investigation, to please contact the National Crime Agency by calling our 24-hour phone line or emailing the investigation team.

“Alternatively they can contact the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Operation Stovewood was formed in 2014 after the NCA was formally asked by the Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police to lead an independent investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

It was set up by the NCA with the goals of supporting victims, pursuing offenders and rebuilding public confidence.

Its investigations have to date resulted in the conviction of 47 offenders who have so far received prison sentences totalling more than 1,300 years, including concurrent sentences.