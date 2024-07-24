South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard

SOUTH Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard has warned a rise in child bus fares will “impact on families this summer.”

First Bus South Yorkshire has informed South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority it will be applying a price rise to its multi-journey and period child bus fares from this Sunday, July 28.

The rise follows similar increases by other bus operators in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Coppard said: “I’m disappointed to see yet another bus operator raise fares for children.

“This will have an impact on families this summer.

“Right now, I don’t have the powers to set fares or create the kind of transport network South Yorkshire needs.

“That’s why I have made reforming our buses a priority.

“The current situation is not working for our communities, our economy or our environment.

“I’m determined to change that.

“In my manifesto I committed to a free public transport pilot for young people.