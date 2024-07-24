South Yorkshire Mayor 'disappointed' by child bus fare increases
First Bus South Yorkshire has informed South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority it will be applying a price rise to its multi-journey and period child bus fares from this Sunday, July 28.
The rise follows similar increases by other bus operators in the region.
Mr Coppard said: “I’m disappointed to see yet another bus operator raise fares for children.
“This will have an impact on families this summer.
“Right now, I don’t have the powers to set fares or create the kind of transport network South Yorkshire needs.
“That’s why I have made reforming our buses a priority.
“The current situation is not working for our communities, our economy or our environment.
“I’m determined to change that.
“In my manifesto I committed to a free public transport pilot for young people.
“This is something we’ll be sharing more details on later this year.”
