South Yorkshire Mayor 'disappointed' by child bus fare increases

By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Jul 2024, 12:53 BST
South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver CoppardSouth Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard
South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard
SOUTH Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard has warned a rise in child bus fares will “impact on families this summer.”

First Bus South Yorkshire has informed South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority it will be applying a price rise to its multi-journey and period child bus fares from this Sunday, July 28.

The rise follows similar increases by other bus operators in the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Coppard said: “I’m disappointed to see yet another bus operator raise fares for children.

“This will have an impact on families this summer.

“Right now, I don’t have the powers to set fares or create the kind of transport network South Yorkshire needs.

“That’s why I have made reforming our buses a priority.

“The current situation is not working for our communities, our economy or our environment.

“I’m determined to change that.

“In my manifesto I committed to a free public transport pilot for young people.

“This is something we’ll be sharing more details on later this year.”

Related topics:MayorSouth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.