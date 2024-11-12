South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

SOUTH Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard has added his support to this week's police action to tackle knife crime after previously announcing a “zero-tolerance approach” as part of his manifesto.

Sceptre – a bi-annual week of action which began yesterday (Monday, November 11) and runs until Sunday, November 17 – sees South Yorkshire Police working with partners from across the county to step up activities to tackle knife crime.

As well as conducting policing operations such as warrants, the force will take part in increased community engagement, proactive communications, the delivery of educational materials on the dangers of carrying knives, and information on the impact that knife crime has on victims, perpetrators, families, and communities.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor took on Police and Crime Commissioner powers following May’s election, with one of his manifesto commitments prioritising a zero-tolerance approach to knife crime.

Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Knife crime is a scourge on our communities, destroying the lives of both victims of knife crime and those who carry knives.

“Across the country, the rates of knife crime are growing, and they are growing more quickly in South Yorkshire than in other similar places.

“That’s why as South Yorkshire’s Mayor I have made knife crime a priority and committed to take a zero-tolerance approach.

“Weeks of action like Sceptre are important, not just for taking knives off the streets in the short term, but also by putting early intervention and education at the heart of that approach.

“Everyone in South Yorkshire has the right to feel safe and secure, whoever they are, wherever they are.”