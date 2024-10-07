South Yorkshire Hospitals' stop smoking programme helps thousands quit

Adrian Jackson, a smoker of 40 years who works at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

“IT'S never too late to quit.”

That's the message from a Rotherham healthcare worker who is among thousands of South Yorkshire residents to receive support to stop smoking via an innovative programme running across the region’s hospitals.

Developed in partnership with NHS South Yorkshire and Yorkshire Cancer Research, the South Yorkshire QUIT Programme embeds treatment for tobacco addiction into the routine care offered to every patient who smokes and attends any hospital in South Yorkshire.

NHS South Yorkshire and Yorkshire Cancer Research hosted a celebration event bringing together key partners to celebrate the successes of the programme so far, highlighting how QUIT has helped thousands of patients and staff in South Yorkshire to reduce or quit tobacco consumption.

At the QUIT celebration event

Adrian Jackson, a smoker of 40 years who works for the facilities team at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, has stopped smoking with QUIT.

“It’s never too late to quit,” he said.

“I was going to wait until my retirement but after speaking to the QUIT team, I decided to give it a go.

“I used to smoke around 20 cigarettes a day.

“I didn’t see it as a problem but I did notice that I was getting out of breath a lot more.

“I did try to pack in a few years ago without success.

“The difference this time is that I had the support round me which has really helped.

“It was a little tough, especially after such a long time, but I was determined to quit this time and I have."

Dr Richard Jenkins, CEO of Barnsley Hospital and Rotherham Hospital and clinical lead for QUIT, said:

“QUIT is such an important programme of work.

“Since the launch, over 200,000 patients have been screened for smoking and over 17,000 smokers had a specialist assessment including nicotine replacement therapy recommendation.

“These are amazing figures and we predict that these continue to rise as the programme continues.”

Paul Lambert, head of services at Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “The QUIT programme provides clear evidence that embedding smoking cessation services into hospitals has a transformative impact on people's lives.”

QUIT is the first programme of its kind and has received national recognition and been used as a learning model for other areas.