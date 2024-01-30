Register
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue celebrate 50th anniversary with launch of new film.

A FILM and poem will help mark South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue’s 50th anniversary.
By Matt Colley
Published 30th Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT
Plans have been announced for a film after the publication of poem ‘South Yorkshire, our love’ in recognition of its service to its communities.

The poem is voiced by Sheffield’s Lioness and world cup finalist Esme Morgan, with music performed by the South Yorkshire Police Band – the police also marki their 50th anniversary.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby said: “Everyone at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue is incredibly proud of our county’s heritage, culture and its people. Everyone who joins us does so because they hold a burning desire to help others. We feel honoured to have been doing that for almost 50 years now.

“We’ve got lots of plans to celebrate our half century throughout 2024- from open days and fundraisers, to staff celebrations and a few surprises along the way. We’re really excited to involve local people in our plans as the year goes on.”

