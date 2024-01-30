266 assaults against emergency workers have been recorded by Hampshire Constabulary between March 2020 and the end of 2022

Plans have been announced for a film after the publication of poem ‘South Yorkshire, our love’ in recognition of its service to its communities.

The poem is voiced by Sheffield’s Lioness and world cup finalist Esme Morgan, with music performed by the South Yorkshire Police Band – the police also marki their 50th anniversary.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby said: “Everyone at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue is incredibly proud of our county’s heritage, culture and its people. Everyone who joins us does so because they hold a burning desire to help others. We feel honoured to have been doing that for almost 50 years now.

Two fire crews attended the blaze at the Asda supermarket in Moorthorpe.