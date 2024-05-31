South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard

SOUTH Yorkshire has been awarded more than £3.5m to become one of 15 pilot areas across England to help long-term sick and disabled people into work.

The region has been selected by the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department for Health and Social Care as part of the government’s Back to Work Plan, WorkWell.

The service will offer a tailored early-intervention work and health support and assessment service, as well as a gateway to other support services.

WorkWell is expected to build on South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s flagship programme Working Win, which has supported more than 6,500 people with a disability or physical and or mental health condition to either start, or stay in employment since 2018.

Gavin Boyle, NHS South Yorkshire chief executive

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, who also chairs the region’s Integrated Care Partnership, said: “The poor health that scars our region doesn’t just hold back our economy, it stops people from making the most of their talents, and enjoying the lives they deserve.

“That’s why I’m determined to make South Yorkshire the healthiest region in the country, so everyone has the opportunity to stay near and go far.

“And now in support of that ambition, we’re able to build on our hugely successful Working Win programme with £3.5 million to develop WorkWell. “

WorkWell will offer holistic support to people in work who are struggling due to a health condition or disability to overcome health-related barriers to employment.

Partners such as GPs, Primary Care services, Job Centre Plus, local authorities, employers and the voluntary community sector will be able to make referrals into this service later this year.

Gavin Boyle, NHS South Yorkshire chief executive, said: “We know that good work and good health are strongly linked, with each affecting the other.

“That’s why I’m delighted that South Yorkshire has been chosen to show how we can support some of our most vulnerable to find and stay in work.