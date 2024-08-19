South Yorkshire Swans in action

TALENTED girls from the area’s only artistic swimming club have been enjoying a splashing time at regional and national competitions.

The sport hit new heights and headlines after childhood friends Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe secured silver in the duet category at the Olympics in Paris last weekend.

Team GB’s first medals in the sport have given even more inspiration to our South Yorkshire Swans, who have been enjoying successes of their own.

Most of the girls and coaches in the club are from Rotherham, and the club trains here too.

The Swans' 15-18 team

They scooped silver and gold at the Yorkshire Artistic Swimming championships in Leeds recently, and placed seventh and tenth in the National Combo Cup, held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre at Sheffield, in July.

The Swans, who train just twice a week, picked up first place in the 15-18 age range category at the Yorkshire Championships in June, with the under-15s swimming into the silver medal spot. Macey Hewett (13) also bagged a silver medal in the individual figure grade competition.

In July, the 15-and-under group secured seventh place in the National Combo Cup, competing against teams from all across the country. The under-12s placed tenth in their division.

Head coach Lisa Hesling said: “I’m so proud of all the girls. They have been training hard for both these competitions and gave it their all on the day.

The Swans' under-15s

“Compared to many of the other clubs there, we are a small club, but the girls always try so hard, and most importantly, have lots of fun.

“Artistic swimming is a team sport, and I know the girls have made lifelong friendships by being part of our club.

“Artistic swimming is an Olympic sport and we were all cheering Team GB this summer.”

South Yorkshire Swans – the region’s only artistic swimming club – was formed in 2009 and has more than 30 swimmers aged between seven and 18.

The under-12s

The club is open to boys and girls who are competent in deep water and can swim about 200 metres confidently, can swim breaststroke, backstroke and front crawl and have knowledge of butterfly.

Anyone who would like to register to attend September club trials can register their interest by emailing [email protected].