A “SOULFUL songwriter” from South Yorkshire who first went to Glastonbury as a teenage punter is returning this weekend – to play two slots of his own at the Worthy Farm festival.

Sam Scherdel, who grew up in Mexborough, watched headliners Oasis, Muse and Paul McCartney as a 14-year-old 20 years ago.

Now the performer, currently based in Conisbrough, says he is “buzzing” about his 4pm and 7.30pm slots at the festival tomorrow (Friday, June 28).

“I have been penning music since my early teens and first attended Glastonbury 20 years ago,” he said.

“Finally the songwriting journey I’ve been on has got me two slots at the festival this year.

“I am buzzing.

“I only launched my songs properly two years ago and have achieved a lot since starting to release music.

“All my latest releases have made BBC Introducing so far, and I’ve been selected to play this year's Tramlines Festival on the Rock N Roll Circus stage (at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield).”

Dubbed the “South Yorkshire Springsteen”, the 34-year-old singer, songwriter and musician says his sound has “never strayed too far from the rock and alternative resonances that were the background of my youth.”

He has enjoyed playing support gigs at Reverend and the Makers' album launch show

at The Leadmill in Sheffield last year as well as opening for Two Door Cinema Club at Doncaster Dome.

More recently he was a special guest supporting Sundara Karma at Mexborough's Gorilla Beer Hall in May while earlier this month he played the main stage at MosFest in Sheffield where music website Louder Than War described him as “eagerly anticipated” and “a rising bright star in the indie music scene.”

Later this year he will release his debut EP The Circus – recorded in Kelham Island, Brighton and Wolverhampton – both physically and digitally via Blaggers Records.

The record will be supported by a tour and four single releases.

Meanwhile fans at his shows in Glastonbury, when he swaps South Yorkshire for Somerset this weekend, can expect to hear tracks including 'Balloon', 'Somebody Else' and 'R.E.T.R.O'.