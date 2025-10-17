Soul Extravaganza to give Rotherham's renovated Empire the perfect start

SHOWTIME: The Empire

IT will be showtime again at one of Rotherham’s grand old entertainment venues next month – and all for a fantastic cause.

The newly renovated Empire, at the bottom of Ship Hill, will officially spring back into life on Sunday, November 16 when it hosts a Soul Extravaganza.

The all-dayer will feature top DJs and special guests, with all proceeds after costs going to Rotherham Hospice.

The organisers are Soul Rotherham, a group of long-time Northern Soul and Motown lovers who were driven to start putting shows on for good causes after the death of one of their number, Ian Mountain, from brain cancer.

The Empire during refurbishment. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Initial events at the old “Bag Inn” at Silverwood and Phoenix at Brinsworth sold out in days and the Empire show is going to be the biggest yet.

"We are seven lads from Rotherham who have been brought together by the death of one,” said Gary Kitching.

"We love Northern Soul and Motown and we really put a show on. It is more like coming to a stage show, with props and so on.”

Hospice ambassador John Breckin is lending his support and is arranging for two commemorative Rotherham United shirts to be made marking the big day with “Empire, 16/11/2025” on the back.

Empire Theatre owner Mark McGrail in the newly refurbished foyer

Proceeds from a “reasonable offer” for the shirts will also go to the Hospice.

Dating from Edwardian times, the Empire has been lovingly restored to its former glory in a project driven by its new owner, Mark McGrail.

It was opened as a theatre in 1913 and then became a full-time cinema in 1921, when it was known as the Empire Super Kinema. It also showed films under the Essoldo, Classic and Cannon names until 1990, after which it housed various nightclubs.

Next month’s Northern Soul disc spinners include John Kane from BBC Radio Sheffield’s Soul Family show, Norman Jay MBE plus Russ Winstanley, who worked at the classic Wigan Casino venue that Gary and his friends used to visit in the late 1970s and 1980s, among others.

New lease of life: Empire building in Rotherham town centre

“We are all about Rotherham. The charity we are supporting for ever is Rotherham Hospice,” added Gary.

"The Empire is going to be a great asset for the town and we want to give it the best possible start.”

The Soul Extravaganza will run from midday-10.30pm.

Tickets are £15, plus a small booking fee.

They are available via a ticket link by joining Soul Rotherham’s page on Facebook.