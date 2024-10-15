Songs and donations at school's seasonal celebration
The celebrations at Brookfield Junior Academy began with pupils from year 1 to 6 visiting St John's Methodist Church in Swinton, to share harvest related songs and poems along with their families.
There was a display of donations at the church, and children at the school, on Lime Grove in Swinton, Mexborough, also got to perform classic songs such as 'Cauliflowers Fluffy' – an English harvest song which is sung at harvest time at schools all over the UK – and primary school hymn 'Autumn Days'.
Half of the school donations were given to Mr Edward Archer-Siddall, the Minister at Piccadilly Methodist Church and Rotherham and Dearne Valley circuit, who will pass them onto Swinton Lock Foodbank.
The other half of donations will be shared with Mexborough Foodbank, as organised by grandparent and school governor David Sanderson and parent Tony Cheetham.
