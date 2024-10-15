Pupils of Brookfield Junior Academy handed over food collected during harvest festival, to Swinton Freemasons and St John's Church, for distribution across local foodbanks. David Sanderson (left) and Tony Cheetham are pictured collecting donations from pupils, (from left to right): Nellie Atkinson, Tupo Biembongo, Violet Cheetham and Thomas Atkinson - photo by Kerrie Beddows

PUPILS and their families celebrated harvest by showing gratitude for the things they have and donating supplies to those less fortunate.

The celebrations at Brookfield Junior Academy began with pupils from year 1 to 6 visiting St John's Methodist Church in Swinton, to share harvest related songs and poems along with their families.

There was a display of donations at the church, and children at the school, on Lime Grove in Swinton, Mexborough, also got to perform classic songs such as 'Cauliflowers Fluffy' – an English harvest song which is sung at harvest time at schools all over the UK – and primary school hymn 'Autumn Days'.

Half of the school donations were given to Mr Edward Archer-Siddall, the Minister at Piccadilly Methodist Church and Rotherham and Dearne Valley circuit, who will pass them onto Swinton Lock Foodbank.

The other half of donations will be shared with Mexborough Foodbank, as organised by grandparent and school governor David Sanderson and parent Tony Cheetham.