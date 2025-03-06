Solo dwellers will find it cheapest in Doncaster, says study

Doncaster Minster

PEOPLE living alone and looking for a place to set up home should set their sights on Doncaster, according to the findings of a new study.

Research by adjustable bed experts Opera Beds claims that Donny is the cheapest city in the UK to live alone, ahead of Peterborough, Carlisle, Hull and Bradford.

The findings suggest that rent for a one-bedroom property is the lowest in Doncaster at £650 and that the average monthly cost of utilities is one of the lowest in the UK at £194.45.

Other cities in the top ten included Newcastle, Brighton, Canterbury, Nottingham and St Albans.

But solo residents will pay the least council tax in Peterborough, where the annual charge after single-person discount totals just over £1,500 per year.

The study found that Oxford is the most expensive city to live as a solo resident but, unsurprisingly, it was London which had the highest rents.

The full findings can be found at https://tinyurl.com/38j8ara7.