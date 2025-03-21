Society's event on 'golden age' engine driver

Fred Sleaford.

MEXBOROUGH and District Heritage Society is to host an event about an engine driver from Conisbrough who played an active role during the golden age of Britain’s railways.

The family of Fred Sleaford believe he took Sir Nigel Gresley’s iconic Mallard on its trial run from the Doncaster Works.

Ian Carpenter will be guest speaker at the society’s event on Wednesday, March 26, looking back on Fred’s life and sharing stories from his great, great uncle’s time on the footplate.

Ian said: “Born in 1888, Fred was working on the railway by the turn of the century and later drove some of the great steam engines of the 20th century, including the Flying Scotsman, before his death in 1971.

“This year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway, which changed Britain and the world forever.”

The event will be at Mexborough Athletic Club on New Oxford Street at 7.30pm.

Pay on the door – £1.50 society members, £2.50 non-members.