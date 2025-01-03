Social enterprise 'Flourishes' at awards ceremony

Guests at the ceremony - photo by Pears Photography

A DEARNE Valley social enterprise is celebrating after winning an award at a regional business ceremony.

Balby-based Flourish Enterprises took the title of Charity of the Year at the Doncaster Business Awards.

Located at St Catherine's House in Woodfield Park, the organisation runs a green space where people can get the physical and mental health benefits of working outdoors and includes features such as a walled garden, plant shop and cafe.

The social enterprise beat other finalists including Active Lives Active Communities, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, and Doncaster Housing For Young People at the glittering ceremony held at Doncaster Racecourse last month.

Returning for its 26th year, and organised by the local chamber of commerce, the black-tie event was attended by around 900 people to celebrate the 18 winners among the outstanding firms and entrepreneurial individuals.

A spokesperson for Doncaster Chamber said: “The finalists underwent a rigorous selection process — which, in total, involved 80 expert judges — to ensure that the most deserving recipients were selected in each category.”

Reflecting on the ceremony as a whole, Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, added: “A dependable highlight in the calendar, the awards always showcases our city’s business community at its finest.

“And while the competition is fierce year after year, I must confess to being absolutely bowled over by the calibre of 2024’s various nominees and winners.

“The judges have selected some truly incredible organisations and entrepreneurs, all of whom are a credit to Doncaster.

“Indeed, the astounding entrepreneurialism, fierce tenacity, bold innovation, inspiring behaviour, and general excellence on display on the night was quite something to behold.

“It was therefore an immense privilege to be in the room with everyone celebrating all of the exemplary success stories that are unfolding right here on our doorstep and it instilled with me great confidence about where Doncaster is heading in the future.

“With that said, I would like to thank everyone who made this inspiring evening possible, from our hosts at Doncaster racecourse right through to our amazing roster of finalists, our generous sponsors and, of course, the fantastic team I am privileged to lead at the Chamber.”