Soap-box derby brings Dearne youngsters together

Boxing clever: Bolton on Dearne youngsters forming new bonds, with Craig Jenkinson and Piper Ashalll, eight, in the driving seat

IN A world of virtual reality computer games, the ‘soap-box derby’ could have been relegated to a bygone era - but the race, which relies on engineering, guile and good old fashioned gravity - has been resurrected in Mexborough.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race will feature hand built contraptions, powered only by the draw of gravity and controlled by the skills of the driver, will take place on Sunday, staged by the Spirit of Mexborough community organisation.

It has attracted support from across the Dearne, including the Bolton on Dearne Youth (B-O-D-Y) Carnegie charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That operates from premises in the Boxers Arms building, a former Carnegie library, as a charity and coach Craig Jenkinson has been working with youngsters from the area to prepare their car for the event.

Children from the area took part in a session on Saturday to decorate the vehicle, which will be driven on the day by Owen Lovell, who volunteers at the charity alongside Craig, a former boxer who has become coach at the boxing club.

He said the aim was to help develop a sense of community among the area’s youngsters and his hope is that Saturday’s session will act as a launchpad to get some of the village’s children involve in charity and fund-raising work.

The building will need a new roof shortly, which is expected to be an expensive commitment, and it is possible some of the fund raising could go towards that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Boxers Arms and gym was set up as a community enterprise around 15 years ago and has become an established fixture in the area.

Craig boxed there before his retirement and his focus has now switched to helping others.

“Saturday morning was a one-of session, to get them involved,” he said.

“It was an introduction, to get everyone together, it is a starting point, a kick-off for some charity work and fund-raising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to get kids together and integrating with each other,” he said.

The soapbox derby takes place at Laurel Academy on April 6, with gates opening at 11.30am.

It is free for spectators and in addition to the race there will be children’s entertainment, refreshments and other attractions.