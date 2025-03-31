Soap-box derby brings Dearne youngsters together
The race will feature hand built contraptions, powered only by the draw of gravity and controlled by the skills of the driver, will take place on Sunday, staged by the Spirit of Mexborough community organisation.
It has attracted support from across the Dearne, including the Bolton on Dearne Youth (B-O-D-Y) Carnegie charity.
That operates from premises in the Boxers Arms building, a former Carnegie library, as a charity and coach Craig Jenkinson has been working with youngsters from the area to prepare their car for the event.
Children from the area took part in a session on Saturday to decorate the vehicle, which will be driven on the day by Owen Lovell, who volunteers at the charity alongside Craig, a former boxer who has become coach at the boxing club.
He said the aim was to help develop a sense of community among the area’s youngsters and his hope is that Saturday’s session will act as a launchpad to get some of the village’s children involve in charity and fund-raising work.
The building will need a new roof shortly, which is expected to be an expensive commitment, and it is possible some of the fund raising could go towards that.
The Boxers Arms and gym was set up as a community enterprise around 15 years ago and has become an established fixture in the area.
Craig boxed there before his retirement and his focus has now switched to helping others.
“Saturday morning was a one-of session, to get them involved,” he said.
“It was an introduction, to get everyone together, it is a starting point, a kick-off for some charity work and fund-raising.
“It is great to get kids together and integrating with each other,” he said.
The soapbox derby takes place at Laurel Academy on April 6, with gates opening at 11.30am.
It is free for spectators and in addition to the race there will be children’s entertainment, refreshments and other attractions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.